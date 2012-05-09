FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Weak corporate earnings may weigh
#Asia
May 9, 2012 / 11:50 PM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Weak corporate earnings may weigh

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may be
weighed down on Thursday by weak quarterly earnings from blue
chip companies including Singapore Airlines Ltd,
Neptune Orient Lines Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd
. 	
    Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier with
a market value of $10 billion, will be in focus after it posted
an unexpected fourth-quarter loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5
million), hit by weak demand and high fuel prices.
 	
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2338 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1354.58     -0.67%    -9.140
 USD/JPY                          79.64       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8262          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1589.45     -0.06%    -1.000
 US CRUDE                         96.41       -0.41%    -0.410
 DOW JONES                        12835.06    -0.75%    -97.03
 ASIA ADRS                        121.23      -0.28%     -0.34
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
 	
> S&P 500 flirts with two-month low before rebound          	
> Prices edge up on Greek political stalemate              	
> Euro at 3-1/2 month low as debt crisis fears rise       	
> Gold falls below $1,600 on euro zone uncertainty        	
> Brent rises on Greece bailout payment, technicals        	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 	
    - NOL, the world's seventh-largest container shipper,
reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss of $254 million, hit
by low freight rates and soaring fuel costs, and warned of
overcapacity in the sector. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - SingTel reported a lower-than-expected 2.5 percent rise in
fiscal fourth quarter net profit on Thursday as stronger
contributions from its units in Indonesia and Thailand were
offset by weakness in India. 	
    	
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 	
    - UOB posted a better-than-expected 12 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday due to higher loan margins and
fees and said it will pursue growth opportunities in the region.
 	
    	
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 	
    - The property arm of Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd 
said on Wednesday it is partnering with Singapore-based
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to build a shopping mall with a development
cost around 500 million ringgit ($163.56 million) in Kuala
Lumpur. 	
    	
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 	
    - Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest rig builder,
reported a 25 percent drop in first quarter net profit to S$113
million on Wednesday, partly due to lower margins on the rigs it
delivered compared to a year ago. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.06 percent on Wednesday to 2,900.91 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.75 percent
at 12,835.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped
0.67 percent to 1,354.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
closed 0.39 percent lower at 2,934.71. 	
    	
($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
