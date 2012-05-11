FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May see weak start on JPMorgan surprise
#Asia
May 11, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May see weak start on JPMorgan surprise

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a
weak start on Friday after U.S. stock index futures fell sharply
on a surprising revelation that JPMorgan Chase & Co faces
significant mark-to-market losses. 	
    Genting Singapore PLC, which owns one of
Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, may be in
focus after it posted a 33 percent fall in first quarter net
profit on Thursday and said it was looking for new projects to
expand its business. 	
     	
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1357.99      0.25%     3.410
 USD/JPY                          79.89        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8566          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1593.65     -0.01%    -0.080
 US CRUDE                         96.23       -0.88%    -0.850
 DOW JONES                        12855.04     0.16%     19.98
 ASIA ADRS                        121.48       0.21%      0.25
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
 	
> Surprising JPMorgan loss hits stock market late           	
> US Treasury prices dip on jobs data                      	
> Euro snaps 8-session drop, up from 3-1/2 month low      	
> Gold rises on bargain hunting, Europe worry eases       	
> Oil ends mixed on China, OPEC, U.S. jobs data            	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP 	
    - OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, on Friday posted
a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in first quarter net
profit, helped by stronger loans, trading and investment income
as well as an increase in contributions from its insurance arm.
 	
    	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble posted a 46
percent fall in first-quarter net profit to $110.1 million on
Thursday, hurt by what it described as a loss on supply chain
assets. 	
    	
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 	
    - City Developments, Southeast Asia's second-largest
developer, posted a 45 percent drop in first quarter net profit
to S$156.8 million ($125.1 million) on Thursday, hurt by lower
margins from property development and an absence of one-time
gains. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - The Singapore bourse operator said on Thursday its dark
pool joint venture Chi-East will unwind its operations over the
next two weeks as business volumes were weak and unlikely to
improve. 	
    	
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 	
    - Asia Pacific Breweries said its second quarter net profit
fell 7.3 percent to S$62.9 million due to an exceptional loss
related to the impairment of a Chinese unit Jiangsu Dafuhao
Breweries Co. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.09 percent higher on Thursday to 2,903.60 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.16 percent
to 12,855.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.25
percent to 1,357.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped
0.04 percent to 2,933.64. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

