Singapore Stocks-May open lower on Greece, growth concerns
#Asia
May 15, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May open lower on Greece, growth concerns

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
lower on Tuesday as an apparent political stalemate in Greece
adds to concerns over slower global economic growth. 	
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1338.35     -1.11%   -15.040
 USD/JPY                          79.83       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7774          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1558.9       0.14%     2.250
 US CRUDE                         94.32       -0.49%    -0.460
 DOW JONES                        12695.35    -0.98%   -125.25
 ASIA ADRS                        118.51      -1.54%     -1.85
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
     	
> S&P 500 down for 4th day of five, Groupon up late         	
> Europe, China worries push yields lower                  	
> Euro drops to near 4-month low on Greek deadlock        	
> Gold drops to 4-1/2 month low as euro sinks             	
> Oil falls as Greece, China feed economic worry           	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LTD 	
    - Public transport operator ComfortDelGro said its first
quarter net profit rose 6.8 percent to S$53.5 million ($42.6
million), helped by higher revenue that benefited from a
stronger Australian dollar and Chinese yuan. 	
         	
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday it carried
466,000 passengers in April, 25 percent lower than a year
earlier, due to a drop in its Australia operations. Its load
factor fell 8 percentage points to 80 percent last month.
 	
    	
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD  	
    - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said its net profit fell
13 percent to 270 million Norwegian crowns ($45.5 million) from
a year earlier, weighed down by a drop in revenue and operating
profit. 	
    	
    -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD 	
    - Chinese property developer Yanlord Land said its net
profit for the first quarter dropped 49.4 percent to 135.6
million yuan ($21.5 million) from a year earlier, partly due to
a fall in sales. 	
    	
    -- PROPERTY	
    - Singapore's housing minister said on Monday the government
continues to have concerns about the residential property
market, in particular tiny "shoebox" apartments, and will not
hesitate to take more action if needed. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.67 percent to 2,864,12 points on Monday.     	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.98
percent to 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
lost 1.11 percent to 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 ended 1.06 percent lower at 2,902.58.     	
($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan)	
($1 = 5.9286 Norwegian krones)	
	
($1 = 1.2574 Singapore dollars)

