Singapore Stocks-May fall on Greece concerns
#Basic Materials
May 16, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall on Greece concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Singapore shares are likely to fall on Wednesday following
losses on Wall Street overnight as the failure of Greece to form
a government raised concerns of an upheaval of the euro zone. 	
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1330.66     -0.57%    -7.690
 USD/JPY                          80.27         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7705          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1541.56     -0.16%    -2.540
 US CRUDE                         93.14       -0.89%    -0.840
 DOW JONES                        12632.00    -0.50%    -63.35
 ASIA ADRS                        117.13      -1.16%     -1.38
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
     	
> S&P 500 in third straight drop, JC Penney off late     	
> Prices flat as Greece ofsets profit-taking            	
> Euro slides to fresh 4-month low on Greek concerns   	
> Gold hits 4-1/2 mo low, Greece heads for elections   	
> Brent rise boosts premium to slumping U.S. crude      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Commodity firm Olam said its net profit for the third
quarter fell 22.5 percent to S$98.7 million from a year ago,
hurt by lower sales from its industrial raw materials segment.
 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 	
    - Singapore Airlines filled 68.5 percent of the space on its
planes for passengers and cargo in April, lower than the 69.6
percent in March but slightly higher than the 68 percent a year
earlier. 	
    	
    -- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD 	
    - United Engineers said its first quarter net profit fell 50
percent to S$9.7 million from a year ago, hurt by the absence of
revenue from property development and a one-off sale of its unit
UE Print Media Hub. 	
    	
    -- OCEANUS GROUP 	
    - Abalone breeder Oceanus Group said it swung to a loss of
39.1 million yuan in the first quarter, compared to a net profit
of 121.9 million yuan a year ago, hit partly by higher operating
expenses. 	
      	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.44 percent on Tuesday to 2,876.70 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.50 percent
to 12,632.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 0.57
percent to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
0.30 percent to 2,893.76. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.