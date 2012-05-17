Singapore Stocks-May fall on Greece woes; Juken, SIA in focus

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on Thursday after news that the European Central Bank had stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised, adding to fears that Greece would leave the euro zone. Singapore's gross domestic product for the first quarter rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, with financial services shrinking, data from the city-state's Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.8 -0.44% -5.860 USD/JPY 80.29 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7808 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD 1545.89 0.49% 7.590 US CRUDE 93.22 0.44% 0.410 DOW JONES 12598.55 -0.26% -33.45 ASIA ADRS 115.19 -1.66% -1.94 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day > US bonds firm on ECB/Greece banks news, FOMC minutes > Euro slides to 4-month low as Greek woes weigh > Gold pares loss after bear market test, Greece focus > Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes Stocks and factors to watch: -- FRENCKEN GROUP LTD, JUKEN TECHNOLOGY LTD - Frencken Group had made a pre-conditional offer to acquire Juken Technology for S$0.18 in cash per share, or a share consideration, capped at 27.73 million new Frencken shares, at the conversion rate of 1.8 Juken shares to one new Frencken share. Shares of Juken, which manufactures precision moulded plastic components, were last traded at S$0.164. DBS Bank is the financial adviser to Frencken for the offer. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines Ltd, which is struggling with weak load factors, said on Wednesday it will suspend services to Abu Dhabi and Athens from Oct 26 due to weak demand. -- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD - Tehnics Oil & Gas said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire Vietnam Offshore Fabrication & Engineering Co Ltd, which it said has the biggest fabrication and engineering complex in South Vietnam, for a maximum of S$10 million ($7.9 million). - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.58 percent on Wednesday to 2,831.15 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.26 percent to 12,598.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.44 percent to 1,324.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.68 percent to 2,874.04. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2670 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)