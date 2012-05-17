FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May fall on Greece woes; Juken, SIA in focus
#Asia
May 17, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May fall on Greece woes; Juken, SIA in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Thursday after news that the European Central Bank had stopped
providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been
successfully recapitalised, adding to fears that Greece would
leave the euro zone.	
    Singapore's gross domestic product for the first quarter
rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, with financial services
shrinking, data from the city-state's Ministry of Trade and
Industry showed on Thursday. 	
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0037 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1324.8      -0.44%    -5.860
 USD/JPY                          80.29       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7808          --     0.022
 SPOT GOLD                        1545.89      0.49%     7.590
 US CRUDE                         93.22        0.44%     0.410
 DOW JONES                        12598.55    -0.26%    -33.45
 ASIA ADRS                        115.19      -1.66%     -1.94
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
 	
> Europe drags down Wall Street a fourth day             	
> US bonds firm on ECB/Greece banks news, FOMC minutes  	
> Euro slides to 4-month low as Greek woes weigh       	
> Gold pares loss after bear market test, Greece focus 	
> Oil falls as equities dip on Greek, euro zone woes    	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- FRENCKEN GROUP LTD, JUKEN TECHNOLOGY LTD
 	
    - Frencken Group had made a pre-conditional offer to acquire
Juken Technology for S$0.18 in cash per share, or a share
consideration, capped at 27.73 million new Frencken shares, at
the conversion rate of 1.8 Juken shares to one new Frencken
share.	
    Shares of Juken, which manufactures precision moulded
plastic components, were last traded at S$0.164. DBS Bank is the
financial adviser to Frencken for the offer.	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 	
    - Singapore Airlines Ltd, which is struggling with weak load
factors, said on Wednesday it will suspend services to Abu Dhabi
and Athens from Oct 26 due to weak demand. 	
    	
    -- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD 	
    - Tehnics Oil & Gas said on Wednesday it had agreed to
acquire Vietnam Offshore Fabrication & Engineering Co Ltd, which
it said has the biggest fabrication and engineering complex in
South Vietnam, for a maximum of S$10 million ($7.9 million).
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.58 percent on Wednesday to 2,831.15 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.26 percent
to 12,598.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.44 percent to 1,324.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.68 percent to 2,874.04. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
