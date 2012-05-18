FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Seen down; Sembcorp Marine, Healthway eyed
#Asia
May 18, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Seen down; Sembcorp Marine, Healthway eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Friday as an escalating banking crisis in Spain and the
political uncertainty in Greece fueled concerns of a euro zone
break-up.	
    Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's second largest
oil rig builder, may be in focus after announcing it had secured
three contracts worth a total of S$130 million ($103 million).
 	
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1304.86     -1.51%   -19.940
 USD/JPY                          79.4         0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7022          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1574.78      0.10%     1.530
 US CRUDE                         92.61        0.05%     0.050
 DOW JONES                        12442.49    -1.24%   -156.06
 ASIA ADRS                        114.51      -0.59%     -0.68
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
 > Nervous investors send S&P lower for fifth day         	
> U.S. bonds climb on weak data, Europe worries         	
> Yen advances; Greece, Spain woes slam euro           	
> Gold rallies from rout on technicals; dead-cat bounce 	
> Oil skids on euro zone woes, weak economic data       	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- HEALTHWAY MEDICAL CORP LTD 	
    - Healthway Medical said on Thursday it plans to place out
up to 135 million new shares at S$0.075 each, a 7.4 percent
discount to the last closing price of S$0.081. 	
      The proceeds of around S$10.1 million will be used for
business expansion in Singapore and China, loan repayment, as
well as working capital and corporate purposes, it said.	
    	
    -- UNITED INDUSTRIAL CORP LTD 	
    - United Industrial said its subsidiary had awarded the main
building contract worth about S$337 million for the UIC Building
Redevelopment Project at 5 Shenton Way, Singapore, to Samsung C
& T Corp. Construction is scheduled to start in September 2012.	
    	
    -- IPC CORP LTD 	
    - IPC Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a piece of
land to build a 75-unit condominium project in Oiso, Japan. The
project, costing a total of around 2.48 billion yen ($31.2
million), is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of
2013. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dropped
0.30 percent on Thursday to 2,822.61 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.24 percent
to 12,442.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.51 percent to 1,304.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
fell 2.10 percent to 2,813.69. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

