Singapore Stocks-May open up; Tiger Airways in focus
May 21, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May open up; Tiger Airways in focus

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) -    Singapore shares may rise
on Monday, after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened higher, but
investors are likely to remain jittery over Greece's possible
exit from the euro zone.	
    Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd may be
in focus after swinging to a fourth-quarter net loss of S$16.4
million ($12.9 million) from a net profit of S$1.4 million a
year earlier, dragged by the grounding of its aircraft and
flying restrictions in Australia as well as high fuel costs. 	
    The carrier said it continues to face a challenging business
environment and remains exposed to high and volatile fuel
prices.  	
                                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1295.22     -0.74%    -9.640
 USD/JPY                          79.13       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7346          --     0.012
 SPOT GOLD                        1595.69      0.23%     3.690
 US CRUDE                         91.39       -0.10%    -0.090
 DOW JONES                        12369.38    -0.59%    -73.11
 ASIA ADRS                        112.78      -1.51%     -1.73
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                     
 
 > Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street     	
> U.S. bonds fall on profit-taking as worries linger    	
> Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar          	
> Gold jumps, heads for biggest 2-day gain since Oct   	
> Oil slips and posts third weekly loss                 	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - ST Engineering said on Saturday its aerospace arm had
finalised agreements with Airbus S.A.S, EADS Deutschland GmbH
and Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EADS EFW) for a collaboration to
launch a passenger-to-freighter conversion program.
 	
      ST Aerospace will subscribe to new shares in EADS EFW,
representing 35 percent of the enlarged share capital in the
company, for a total of 110.5 million euros ($140.6 million).	
    	
    -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Midas Holdings, which makes aluminium components for
trains in China, said on Monday it had secured two metro
contracts worth a total of 62.2 million yuan ($9.8 million) from
customers in China. 	
    	
    -- CHINA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE LTD  	
    - China Animal Healthcare, which makes drugs for livestock,
on Monday requested a trading halt in its shares pending a price
sensitive announcement. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.54 percent on Friday to 2,779.10 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.59 percent
to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.74 percent to 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.24 percent to 2,778.79. 	
    	
($1 = 6.3284 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
($1 = 1.2735 Singapore dollars)	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)

