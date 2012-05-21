Singapore Stocks-May open up; Tiger Airways in focus

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may rise on Monday, after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened higher, but investors are likely to remain jittery over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd may be in focus after swinging to a fourth-quarter net loss of S$16.4 million ($12.9 million) from a net profit of S$1.4 million a year earlier, dragged by the grounding of its aircraft and flying restrictions in Australia as well as high fuel costs. The carrier said it continues to face a challenging business environment and remains exposed to high and volatile fuel prices. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.22 -0.74% -9.640 USD/JPY 79.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7346 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1595.69 0.23% 3.690 US CRUDE 91.39 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11 ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Messy Facebook debut marks weak day on Wall Street > U.S. bonds fall on profit-taking as worries linger > Euro rallies from 4-month low versus dollar > Gold jumps, heads for biggest 2-day gain since Oct > Oil slips and posts third weekly loss Stocks and factors to watch: -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said on Saturday its aerospace arm had finalised agreements with Airbus S.A.S, EADS Deutschland GmbH and Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EADS EFW) for a collaboration to launch a passenger-to-freighter conversion program. ST Aerospace will subscribe to new shares in EADS EFW, representing 35 percent of the enlarged share capital in the company, for a total of 110.5 million euros ($140.6 million). -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas Holdings, which makes aluminium components for trains in China, said on Monday it had secured two metro contracts worth a total of 62.2 million yuan ($9.8 million) from customers in China. -- CHINA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE LTD - China Animal Healthcare, which makes drugs for livestock, on Monday requested a trading halt in its shares pending a price sensitive announcement. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.54 percent on Friday to 2,779.10 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.59 percent to 12,369.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.74 percent to 1,295.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.24 percent to 2,778.79. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3284 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 0.7860 euros) ($1 = 1.2735 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Eric Meijer)