#Asia
May 23, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall; China Animal, Swee Hong eyed

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may fall on
Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower on
concerns over Europe, with animal drug manufacturer China Animal
Healthcare Ltd  likely to be in focus.	
    China Animal said on Tuesday it may delist its shares from
the Singapore Exchange. The company said it intends to maintain
the primary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange. 	
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1316.63      0.05%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          80.02        0.08%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7637          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1563.39     -0.29%    -4.510
 US CRUDE                         91.38       -0.51%    -0.480
 DOW JONES                        12502.81    -0.01%     -1.67
 ASIA ADRS                        114.14      -0.31%     -0.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
 > Wall Street ends flat after late volatility            	
> US bond prices fall on profit-taking in new debt sales 	
> Euro tumbles on Greek exit fears                     	
> Gold down almost 1.5 pct as selling snowballs        	
> Oil falls on Iran talks progress, euro worries        	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 	
    - Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday that it will launch the
first ever offshore Indonesian equity futures contract in June.	
    The contract will be based on the MSCI Indonesia index and
is pitched at overseas investors looking for exposure to South
East Asia's biggest economy or to act as a hedge against their
existing investments in the country. 	
    	
    -- SWEE HONG LTD 	
    - Civil engineering firm Swee Hong is making its trading
debut on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). It sold 97.8
million shares, of which 68.5 million were new shares, at
S$0.225 each. DMG & Partners Securities Pte Ltd and China
Construction Bank Corp were the joint issue managers and
underwriters. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - Southeast Asia's largest telecom firm SingTel said on
Tuesday it had agreed to acquire GTW Holdings Private Ltd, which
owns Singapore food website HungryGoWhere, for S$12 million
($9.5 million). GTW's operations will be merged with SingTel's
inSing.com, a lifestyle and local search site. 	
    	
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 	
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group announced on
Tuesday its $2.4 billion equivalent revolving credit facilities.
Noble said it will be used for refinancing some debt and for
general corporate purposes. 	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
1.20 percent on Tuesday to 2,823.75 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average edged 0.01 percent
lower to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
gained 0.05 percent to 1,316.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.29 percent to 2,839.08. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
