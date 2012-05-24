FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May see weak start
#Asia
May 24, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-May see weak start

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a
weak start, as investors remain wary of a messy Greek exit from
the euro zone and ahead of key Chinese manufacturing data later
in the day.	
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1318.86      0.17%     2.230
 USD/JPY                          79.42       -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.738           --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1558.96     -0.14%    -2.120
 US CRUDE                         90.29        0.43%     0.390
 DOW JONES                        12496.15    -0.05%     -6.66
 ASIA ADRS                        113.25      -0.78%     -0.89
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
     	
> Wall St finishes flat in late reversal                 	
> Bonds climb on Greece exit fears                      	
> Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears      	
> Gold lower but recovers some ground                  	
> Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply         	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 	
    - United Overseas Bank said it has established a HK$30
billion certificate of deposit programme. Net proceeds from the
issue of the security will be used for its Hong Kong branch's
funding requirements. 	
               	
    -- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD 	
    - Bukit Sembawang Estates said its fourth quarter net profit
fell 18 percent to S$21.5 million from a year ago, hurt by a
slide in revenue. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORP LTD 	
    - Singapore Shipping Corp said its fourth quarter net profit
rose 43.8 percent to $2.1 million from a year ago, helped by a
19.7 percent rise in revenue.      	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,780.42 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent
to 12,496.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17
percent to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose
0.39 percent to 2,850.12. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
