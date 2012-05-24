Singapore Stocks-May see weak start

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a weak start, as investors remain wary of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone and ahead of key Chinese manufacturing data later in the day. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1318.86 0.17% 2.230 USD/JPY 79.42 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.738 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1558.96 -0.14% -2.120 US CRUDE 90.29 0.43% 0.390 DOW JONES 12496.15 -0.05% -6.66 ASIA ADRS 113.25 -0.78% -0.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St finishes flat in late reversal > Bonds climb on Greece exit fears > Euro hits nearly 2-year low on Greek exit fears > Gold lower but recovers some ground > Oil drops on Iran talks, brimming U.S. supply Stocks and factors to watch: -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank said it has established a HK$30 billion certificate of deposit programme. Net proceeds from the issue of the security will be used for its Hong Kong branch's funding requirements. -- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD - Bukit Sembawang Estates said its fourth quarter net profit fell 18 percent to S$21.5 million from a year ago, hurt by a slide in revenue. -- SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORP LTD - Singapore Shipping Corp said its fourth quarter net profit rose 43.8 percent to $2.1 million from a year ago, helped by a 19.7 percent rise in revenue. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.53 percent on Wednesday to 2,780.42 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.05 percent to 12,496.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.17 percent to 1,318.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.39 percent to 2,850.12. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)