Singapore Stocks-May rise on higher US; Greece worries may cap

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open higher on Friday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, but gains may be limited on persistent fears that Greece may have to exit the euro zone. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1320.68 0.14% 1.820 USD/JPY 79.62 0.1% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.786 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1556.89 -0.09% -1.360 US CRUDE 90.87 0.23% 0.210 DOW JONES 12529.75 0.27% 33.60 ASIA ADRS 112.63 -0.55% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading > Prices drift lower before long weekend > Euro just above 2-yr low vs dlr in volatile trade > Gold ends up but stronger dollar limits gains > Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed Stocks and factors to watch: -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that could scupper Singapore-based DBS Group's $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit tripled from a year earlier, boosted by fair value gains on its properties in China and Japan. -- STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD - Property company Stamford Land said its full-year net profit fell 11 percent to S$53.4 million from a year earlier. It said overseas markets would contribute less to its earnings due to the weak economic environment and strong Australian dollar. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dipped 0.03 percent on Thursday to 2,779.53 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27 percent to 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.14 percent to 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.38 percent to 2,839.38. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)