Singapore Stocks-May rise on higher US; Greece worries may cap
#Asia
May 25, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May rise on higher US; Greece worries may cap

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may open
higher on Friday, tracking a rise on Wall Street, but gains may
be limited on persistent fears that Greece may have to exit the
euro zone.	
	
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1320.68      0.14%     1.820
 USD/JPY                          79.62         0.1%     0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.786           --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1556.89     -0.09%    -1.360
 US CRUDE                         90.87        0.23%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12529.75     0.27%     33.60
 ASIA ADRS                        112.63      -0.55%     -0.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
     	
> Tech pressures Nasdaq in volatile trading              	
> Prices drift lower before long weekend                	
> Euro just above 2-yr low vs dlr in volatile trade    	
> Gold ends up but stronger dollar limits gains        	
> Oil up as Iran talks extended, weak data eyed         	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake
a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50
percent, a move that could scupper Singapore-based DBS Group's
 $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.
 	
     	
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES 	
    - Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses, said on
Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit tripled from a year
earlier, boosted by fair value gains on its properties in China
and Japan. 	
    	
    -- STAMFORD LAND CORPORATION LTD 	
    - Property company Stamford Land said its full-year net
profit fell 11 percent to S$53.4 million from a year earlier. It
said overseas markets would contribute less to its earnings due
to the weak economic environment and strong Australian dollar.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index dipped
0.03 percent on Thursday to 2,779.53 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27
percent to 12,529.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
rose 0.14 percent to 1,320.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 0.38 percent to 2,839.38. 	
    	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

