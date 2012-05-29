Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; Wilmar in focus

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Tuesday after Spanish 10-year borrowing costs jumped to nearly the 7 percent danger level, with palm oil firm Wilmar International Ltd likely to be in focus. Macquarie Group Ltd will buy 42.5 percent of commodities house Czarnikow from Wilmar, which will cease to be a shareholder, Czarnikow said on Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1317.82 -0.22% -2.860 USD/JPY 79.61 0.19% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7397 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1571.49 -0.08% -1.290 US CRUDE 90.95 0.10% 0.090 DOW JONES 12454.83 -0.60% -74.92 ASIA ADRS 111.72 -0.81% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Euro wobbles near 2-year low after Spanish yields rise > Gold prices pare gains as euro slips lower > Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran Stocks and factors to watch: -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - The energy, water and marine group said on Monday its joint venture had completed acceptance tests for its $1 billion Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant in Oman. The facility will provide power and water under a 15-year purchase agreement with the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, which is wholly owned by the government of Oman. -- ADAMPAK LTD - Adampak, which makes label and precision die-cut parts, said on Tuesday it received an approval from the Singapore Exchange for its planned delisting from the bourse after Safe Label Group Pte Ltd offered to acquire the company. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.52 percent on Monday to 2,787.22 points. U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)