FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; Wilmar in focus
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 29, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Cautious start seen; Wilmar in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may have a
cautious start on Tuesday after Spanish 10-year borrowing costs
jumped to nearly the 7 percent danger level, with palm oil firm
Wilmar International Ltd likely to be in focus.	
    Macquarie Group Ltd will buy 42.5 percent of
commodities house Czarnikow from Wilmar, which will cease to be
a shareholder, Czarnikow said on Monday. Terms of the deal were
not disclosed. 	
    U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.	
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1317.82     -0.22%    -2.860
 USD/JPY                          79.61        0.19%     0.150
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7397          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.49     -0.08%    -1.290
 US CRUDE                         90.95        0.10%     0.090
 DOW JONES                        12454.83    -0.60%    -74.92
 ASIA ADRS                        111.72      -0.81%     -0.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
 > Euro wobbles near 2-year low after Spanish yields rise 	
> Gold prices pare gains as euro slips lower            	
> Brent crude oil closes above $107 on Greece, Iran      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 	
    - The energy, water and marine group said on Monday its
joint venture had completed acceptance tests for its $1 billion
Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant in Oman.
 	
      The facility will provide power and water under a 15-year
purchase agreement with the Oman Power and Water Procurement
Company, which is wholly owned by the government of Oman. 	
    	
    -- ADAMPAK LTD 	
    - Adampak, which makes label and precision die-cut parts,
said on Tuesday it received an approval from the Singapore
Exchange for its planned delisting from the bourse after Safe
Label Group Pte Ltd offered to acquire the company.
 	
    	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.52 percent on Monday to 2,787.22 points. U.S. markets were
closed for a holiday.	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 	
    topnews.session.rservices.com 	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview 	
	
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.