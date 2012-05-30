Singapore Stocks-Spain banking woes may weigh

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a weak start on Wednesday, fuelled by worries about Spain's troubled banks and poor fiscal health after Egan-Jones Ratings cut the country's credit score for the third time in less than a month. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1332.42 1.11% 14.600 USD/JPY 79.5 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7345 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1553.09 -0.09% -1.450 US CRUDE 90.76 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01% 125.86 ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00% 2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct > U.S. bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears > Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst > Gold falls over 1 pct in heavy volume, euro slides > Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures Stocks and factors to watch: - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodity trading firm Olam International said on Tuesday it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in Brazil. - METRO HOLDINGS LTD - Property and retail company Metro Holdings said its fourth quarter net profit jumped 440 percent to S$78.6 million from a year ago, boosted by a gain on the disposal of one of its units, which owns Metro City Beijing. - BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors, which makes medical devices, said its fourth quarter net profit rose 49.5 percent to $27.2 million, helped by a surge in sales and revenue from licensing and royalties. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.52 percent on Tuesday to 2,801.85 points. - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.01 percent to 12,580.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.18 percent to 2,870.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.11 percent to 1,332.42. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)