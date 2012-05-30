FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Spain banking woes may weigh
#Asia
May 30, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Spain banking woes may weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore shares may see a
weak start on Wednesday, fuelled by worries about Spain's
troubled banks and poor fiscal health after Egan-Jones Ratings
cut the country's credit score for the third time in less than a
month.	
         	
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1332.42      1.11%    14.600
 USD/JPY                          79.5        -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7345          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1553.09     -0.09%    -1.450
 US CRUDE                         90.76        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        12580.69     1.01%    125.86
 ASIA ADRS                        113.95       2.00%      2.23
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 	
> Wall St rises on Greek bets, Facebook falls 10 pct     	
> U.S. bond yields fall on Spanish bank fears           	
> Euro cut to near 2-year low on Spain bank angst      	
> Gold falls over 1 pct in heavy volume, euro slides   	
> Oil slips after Spain credit downgrade pressures      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - Commodity trading firm Olam International said on Tuesday
it will invest $240 million in its first sugar milling asset in
Brazil. 	
    	
    - METRO HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Property and retail company Metro Holdings said its fourth
quarter net profit jumped 440 percent to S$78.6 million from a
year ago, boosted by a gain on the disposal of one of its units,
which owns Metro City Beijing. 	
    	
    - BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 	
    - Biosensors, which makes medical devices, said its fourth
quarter net profit rose 49.5 percent to $27.2 million, helped by
a surge in sales and revenue from licensing and royalties.
 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose
0.52 percent on Tuesday to 2,801.85 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.01
percent to 12,580.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
gained 1.18 percent to 2,870.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 rose 1.11 percent to 1,332.42. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
