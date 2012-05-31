FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-May fall on euro zone woes
#Asia
May 31, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks-May fall on euro zone woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Singapore shares are likely to
fall on Thursday, as soaring bond yields in Spain and Italy
fuelled worries the two countries will have difficulty financing
their debt.	
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1313.32     -1.43%   -19.100
 USD/JPY                          78.96       -0.16%    -0.130
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6153          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1563.15      0.08%     1.250
 US CRUDE                         87.69       -0.15%    -0.130
 DOW JONES                        12419.86    -1.28%   -160.83
 ASIA ADRS                        111.49      -2.16%     -2.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
     	
> Europe's deepening crisis drags Wall St lower          	
> Europe woes push Treasury 10-yr yield to 60-yr low    	
> Euro falls 1 pct vs U.S. dollar to near 2-year low   	
> Gold rallies late as risk rout revives haven bid     	
> Oil hits 6-month low as risk aversion sweeps markets  	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 	
    - Singapore's telecom regulator on Wednesday imposed a
S$400,000 ($313,300) fine on SingTel's mobile phone unit, the
largest-ever financial penalty handed out to a telecom firm in
the city-state. 	
    	
    -- SINGXPRESS LAND 	
    - Property and financial services company SingXpress Land
said it plans to place 243 million new shares to individual
investor Chua Swee Wah at S$0.0126 each, raising net proceeds of
about S$3 million. 	
     	
    -- GMG GLOBAL LTD 	
    - Rubber firm GMG Global said its chief operating officer
Han Jianguo has resigned. He will also cease to be the executive
director and vice president of the company. GMG has appointed Gu
Linmin to be a vice president. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.64 percent on Wednesday to 2.783.95 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.28 percent
to 12,419.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
1.43 percent to 1,313,32. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 1.17 percent to 2,837.36. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
