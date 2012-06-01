FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Set to open lower, Wall St weighs
June 1, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks-Set to open lower, Wall St weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Singapore shares are likely to open down on Friday, following
losses on Wall Street overnight on disappointing U.S. economic
data and a worsening euro zone debt crisis. 	
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1310.33     -0.23%    -2.990
 USD/JPY                          78.53        0.23%     0.180
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5696          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1559.15     -0.23%    -3.550
 US CRUDE                         86.55        0.02%     0.020
 DOW JONES                        12393.45    -0.21%    -26.41
 ASIA ADRS                        111.50       0.01%      0.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
     	
> Wall St closes dire month with a whimper               	
> Jittery investors chase US bond yields to record low  	
> European fiscal woes sink euro against dollar, yen   	
> Gold posts 6 pct loss in May despite daily gain      	
> Oil ends with biggest monthly loss since Dec '08      	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch: 	
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 	
    - Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has won a
contract from a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S to build a
jackup rig worth about $560 million. 	
    	
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Indonesia's central bank said it plans to cap single
ownership in the country's banks at 40 percent for new
investment, a rule that would scupper a $7.3 billion bid by
Singapore's DBS for Bank Danamon, Asia's
fourth-largest banking deal. 	
      	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.41 percent on Thursday to 2,772.54 points. 	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.21 percent
to 12,393.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated
0.23 percent to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
dropped 0.35 percent to 2,827.34. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

