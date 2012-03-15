FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
March 15, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 6 years

Singapore Hot Stocks-Swiber falls after share placement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Swiber Holdings Ltd fell as much as 6.4 percent on Thursday after the offshore services firm proposed a placement of up to 101.07 million shares at a steep discount to its last traded price.

The placement at S$0.635 a share represented a 9.74 percent discount to the volume weighted average price of shares traded on Tuesday before a Wednesday suspension.

Swiber shares were down 4.3 percent at S$0.675. It had earlier dropped to S$0.66, the lowest intra-day level since Feb 6.

Swiber aims to raise net proceeds of around S$62.5 million ($49.3 million) to fund general working capital requirements. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

