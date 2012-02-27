FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB ups UOL target price to S$5.31
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 6 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB ups UOL target price to S$5.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - CIMB Research has raised its target price for Singapore’s property developer UOL Group Ltd to S$5.31 from S$4.90 and kept its outperform rating.

By 0118 GMT, shares of UOL were 1.3 percent lower at S$4.73. The stock has risen 18.3 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

UOL posted on Friday a 12 percent fall in full-year net profit to S$664 million, mainly due to higher taxes and lower fair value gains, which was in line with CIMB’s estimates.

CIMB said it expected UOL’s residential and retail development Lion City to see strong sales when it was launched in the second quarter.

Growth in retail rents would also help offset lower office rents as 40 percent of UOL’s retail leases would be due this year, the brokerage added. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.