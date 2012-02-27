FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB upgrades Venture to neutral
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 27, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 6 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-CIMB upgrades Venture to neutral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - CIMB Research has upgraded Singapore electronics contract manufacturer Venture Corp Ltd to neutral from underperform and raised its target price to S$7.66 from S$4.90.

By 0129 GMT, shares of Venture were 2.8 percent higher at S$8.09, and have surged about 30.5 percent since the start of the year.

STATEMENT:

Venture said its fourth quarter net profit fell 30 percent to S$38 million from S$54.2 million a year ago, weighed by lower sales, largely in line with CIMB’s forecasts.

However, Venture’s cash flows were strong and it ended the year with more than S$300 million in net cash. This allowed it to declare a final dividend of 55 Singapore cents a share, translating to a dividend yield of 7 percent, CIMB said.

“The market may have priced in the weak fourth quarter and possibly first half, from its resilient share price. We think Venture deserves to trade at a higher valuation with the resumption in earnings growth in the second half,” said CIMB in a report. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.