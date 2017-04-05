FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
April 5, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 5 months ago

ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore as part of its global business strategy.

"We can confirm that we are currently negotiating with the receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire JAC’s assets on Jurong Island," an Exxon spokeswoman said.

"While progress is being made, no agreement has been reached yet," she said. (Reporting by Florence Tan, Seng Li Peng and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

