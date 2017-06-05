Platts may include Jurong Aromatics Corp in pricing process

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Oil pricing agency S&P Global Platts, a unit of S&P Global Inc, is considering including Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC) in its pricing process for gasoil and jet fuel in Singapore, the company said in a note to subscribers on Monday.

It is inviting feedback on a proposal to include JAC as a loading point in the Singapore market-on-close (MOC) assessment process for gasoil and jet fuel, it said.

Under the proposal, sellers in the MOC process would be able to nominate JAC as a loading point for cargoes traded on a FOB Straits basis.

The deadline for feedback is June 30. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)