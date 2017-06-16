SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed
Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the
nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the
island state's founding father.
Lee Kuan Yew died in 2015, but a bitter row over his will,
specifically what to do with the old family home, broke into
full public view this week, prompting the eldest son, current
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to issue a statement saying he
was "disappointed" and "deeply saddened".
Lee Kuan Yew moved into the five-bedroom house, formerly
owned by a Jewish merchant, in 1945, as the Japanese Occupation
ended and the island returned to British colonial rule.
Over the next decade 38 Oxley Road became a hub of political
activity, and it was in the basement that the People's Action
Party, which has led Singapore since independence, was
conceived.
Four years before he died, LKY, as he was popularly known,
said the bungalow should be demolished once he'd gone.
He said it lacked foundations, suffered from damp, had
cracks in the walls and was costly to maintain.
"But fortunately the pillars are sound," he joked to the
Singapore Straits Times.
According to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's siblings,
their older brother wants the house to be preserved as a symbol
of modern Singapore's history.
The sister, 62-year-old Lee Wei Ling, still lives in the
bungalow, just a short walk from the city's main shopping
district at Orchard Road.
She and her brother, Lee Hsien Yang, insist it should be
demolished in accordance with their late father's wishes, and
have accused their elder brother of using "organs of the state"
to intimidate them as the row, waged over social media and
through the Singapore press, escalated this week.
Their father, in the newspaper interview, had disdained the
idea of tourists trickling through the tired, old house, with
its retro furniture.
"I've seen other houses, Nehru's, Shakespeare's. They become
a shambles after a while. People trudge through," Lee said.
Not only that, he said the zoning regulations should be
changed to let all owners on Oxley Road build higher than the
current two-story limit to boost the value of the real estate.
Private home prices in Singapore have risen 15 times
compared to 1975, government data shows. The price of bungalows
in the central region, like the Lees, have doubled in the last
ten years, according to real estate services firm Cushman and
Wakefield.
Any demolition or redevelopment can happen only after the
daughter moves out, so it could be years before any changes are
made.
As things stand, if the bungalow were to be knocked down,
the property could only be redeveloped as a modern residential
house, or a row of terrace houses, experts suggest.
Estate agents estimated that the 12,060-square foot plot
was currently worth around S$24 million ($17 million).
"You can't build 20 storeys on it, so that puts a cap on the
land value," said Ku Swee Yong, CEO of International Property
Advisor Pte Ltd.
"Depending on how you design the two-story mixed-landed
project the land value could be worth a little bit more, so
let's say S$25 million."
Christine Li, director of research at Cushman, provided a
similar valuation, but added that it could fetch more due to its
"special address".
"For instance, if it is sold through an auction, this
address is likely to fetch a much higher value, just like how
art does,” Li said.
