SINGAPORE, June 17 Lee Hsien Yang, the brother
of Singapore's prime minister, said on Saturday his father had
expressly instructed the drafting of a last will directing the
demolition of the family's iconic home, the latest salvo in a
public feud between the city-state's leader and his two younger
siblings.
The comments by Lee Hsien Yang, made on his Facebook
account, followed those made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
on Thursday that there were "serious questions" and "deeply
troubling circumstances" over how the final will of their
father, Lee Kuan Yew, was drawn up.
The prime minister's office was not immediately available
for comment on Saturday.
The feud between the children of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's
first prime minister, over the future of the family home erupted
publicly this week in a flurry of accusations and denials
through press releases and Facebook postings, which also touched
on Lee Hsien Loong's leadership.
Both Lee Hsien Yang and his sister Lee Wei Ling say they had
lost confidence in their older brother as a leader and feared
that state power would be used against them in their dispute
with him.
The prime minister has denied these allegations, and said he
was very disappointed that they have chosen to publicise private
family matters.
In his last will, part of which was released by Lee Hsien
Yang on Thursday, Lee Kuan Yew, who ruled Singapore for three
decades, said he wanted his house, a humbly furnished home near
the bustling Orchard shopping district, to be demolished.
Lee Hsien Loong questioned in a six-page timeline whether
Lee Kuan Yew knew a clause about the demolition, which was
removed in the fifth and sixth versions of the will, was
re-instated in the seventh and final will, saying there was no
evidence that he did.
The prime minister said he had recused himself from all
government decisions regarding the house, and in his personal
capacity, would also like to see Lee Kuan Yew's wish honoured.
His brother Lee Hsien Yang said on Saturday Lee Kuan Yew's
final will was engrossed on the basis of Lee Kuan Yew's "express
instruction" to revert to his first will, attaching to the
statement what appeared to be an email message from Lee Kuan Yew
that states his plan to sign it before a solicitor.
"Lee Kuan Yew's final will was simply Lee Kuan Yew's first
will of 20 Aug 2011 re-executed on his instruction," Lee Hsien
Yang said on his Facebook account.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)