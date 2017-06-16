SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing
partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined
practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to
focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar
with the situation said on Friday.
The move comes amid an intensifying family feud over the
will of the city-state's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, Lee Suet
Fern's father-in-law, which has gripped the island this week.
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said late on
Thursday there were "deeply troubling circumstances" over how
his father's will had been drawn up.
The prime minister's younger brother and sister, Lee Hsien
Yang and Lee Wei Ling, said on Wednesday they had lost
confidence in Lee Hsien Loong and feared that state organs would
be used against them.
Lee Hsien Yang said he and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, would be
leaving Singapore because they felt closely monitored and
threatened.
"The firm does not anticipate any material change in our
Singapore team or practice," Morgan Lewis said in a statement on
Lee Suet Fern's role.
"Suet-Fern Lee will continue to spend a significant amount
of time in Singapore as well as travel to Hong Kong, as she
already does in support of her strong client relationships there
and as head of our International Leadership Team."
She sits on the board of Morgan Lewis, and the firm's
international leadership team that she chairs oversees its
non-U.S. offices.
The prime minister on Thursday questioned the role his
sister-in-law, Lee Suet Fern, may have played in his father's
last will. He said that she "was involved in the preparation
and/or signing of the Last Will" and that given her husband was
a beneficiary this appeared to be a conflict of interest.
The biggest issue has been over the future of the house that
their father lived in for most of his life. Before Lee died in
March 2015, he made it public that he wanted the home near the
bustling Orchard Road shopping district to be demolished rather
than turned into some kind of museum.
But Lee Hsien Loong said in the six-page timeline that the
fifth and sixth versions of the will had removed a clause about
the demolition, and it was only reinserted in the final will,
the seventh version. He questioned whether Lee Kuan Yew knew the
clause had been re-inserted, saying there was no evidence that
he did.
Lee Hsien Yang said on social media his brother's
allegations were false.
"Hsien Loong raised no legal challenge to Lee Kuan Yew's
will in the many months after it was read. Probate was granted
in Oct 2015, so the will is full, final, and legally binding,"
Lee Hsien Yang posted on Facebook.
