SingPost group CEO resigns
#Media News
December 10, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SingPost group CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Post Ltd said on Thursday its group Chief Executive Wolfgang Baier, who oversaw the expansion of the company into businesses related to e-commerce, has resigned to pursue new opportunities.

Baier will, however, “support a handover until June 30, 2016 or earlier,” it said in a statement.

The company, whose investors include Alibaba Group Holding , said it was looking at internal as well as external candidates to replace Baier.

Mervyn Lim, deputy group CEO (corporate services), will take over the duties of Baier in the interim, it said.

SingPost said Chairman Lim Ho Kee will also step up his involvement in the company until a new CEO is appointed. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
