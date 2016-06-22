FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore Post says COO has resigned in latest high-level exit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 22, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Singapore Post says COO has resigned in latest high-level exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Post said its chief operating officer, Sascha Hower, has submitted his resignation in the latest high-level exit from the postal company amid an ongoing review on corporate governance.

In a filing late on Tuesday, the company said Hower would step down with effect from Aug. 26, to pursue new, unspecified opportunities overseas. Singapore Post has begun a search for a new COO, an official said on Wednesday.

Hower also resigned from his post as chief executive officer of Quantium Solutions, the international e-commerce logistics arm of the company, whose biggest shareholders are Singapore Telecommunications and China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Last month, the company said the city-state's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) was starting a probe into possible breaches of Singapore's Companies Act. It had asked Singapore Post to provide a special audit report on corporate governance, which reviewed lapses in disclosures related to certain acquisitions by the company.

The company is also dissolving its executive committee and adopting a new directors' code of business conduct and ethics, and policies governing their conflicts of interest and board tenure.

Singapore Post shares were trading 2.2 percent lower on Wednesday morning, while the broader market was up 0.5 percent. The stock has fallen about 13 percent since Singapore Post announced the resignation of group CEO Wolfgang Baier in December. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.