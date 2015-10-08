FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Post tests drone mail service
October 8, 2015

Singapore Post tests drone mail service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Singapore Post said it has used a drone to deliver mail to an island community, joining other postal services such as Finland which are testing unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver packages.

The test flight took five minutes and carried a letter and a T-shirt for a total distance of two kilometres (1.24 miles), Singapore Post said.

The delivery comes as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong promotes plans to develop Singapore into a “smart city” to better compete against Shanghai, San Francisco and Sydney.

The city-state is introducing initiatives such as letting people access maps and build up databases so they can share information such as traffic incidents or the best eateries.

Singapore is also looking to introduce driverless cars, a pet project of Google since 2009 aimed at revolutionising the automobile industry. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

