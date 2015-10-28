FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SingPost to develop shopping mall with e-retailers in Singapore
October 28, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

SingPost to develop shopping mall with e-retailers in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Post Ltd said it would develop a shopping mall in the city state that would accommodate online retailers, which would also allow customers to place their orders in the shop and arrange for delivery of products to their homes.

The mall has a construction cost of about S$150 million ($107.43 million) and is scheduled to be completed around mid-2017, Singapore Post said.

The move is a part of SingPost’s efforts to boost its e-commerce business to offset weak postal revenues. ($1 = 1.3963 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

