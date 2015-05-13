SINGAPORE PRESS-Deutsche Bank-led group in talks over $975m 1MDB debt - Business Times

The financial plight of the debt-laden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is set to deepen, as jittery lenders of a $975 million syndicated loan led by Deutsche Bank plan to ask the troubled state-owned firm to pay up before the loan falls due in less than four months, the Business Times reported, citing anonymous sources.

The Business Times understands that the offshore loan, led by Deutsche Bank Singapore and syndicated to five Gulf banks including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, is guaranteed by the Malaysian government. (bit.ly/1cQ2sUI)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)