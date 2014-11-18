SINGAPORE PRESS-Alibaba unit takes stake in Singapore firm - Straits Times

A unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba has bought into a Singapore company that develops software to secure smartphone apps and data.

Ant Financial, the microfinance unit of Alibaba, has invested $12 million for a minority stake in Singapore-based firm V-Key, the Straits Times reported, citing V-Key’s founder Eddie Chau and Jason Zhu, head of the investment team at Ant Financial’s online payment platform Alipay.

