FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Alibaba unit takes stake in Singapore firm - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Alibaba unit takes stake in Singapore firm - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A unit of e-commerce giant Alibaba has bought into a Singapore company that develops software to secure smartphone apps and data.

Ant Financial, the microfinance unit of Alibaba, has invested $12 million for a minority stake in Singapore-based firm V-Key, the Straits Times reported, citing V-Key’s founder Eddie Chau and Jason Zhu, head of the investment team at Ant Financial’s online payment platform Alipay.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.