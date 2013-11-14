FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Penny stock fiasco cost AmFraser up to S$47 mln - Straits Times
November 14, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Penny stock fiasco cost AmFraser up to S$47 mln - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore brokerage AmFraser Securities ended weeks of market speculation by revealing that it faces potential losses of up to S$47 million ($37.6 million) over the recent penny stock fiasco.

The firm’s parent, AMMB Holdings, cleared the air on Tuesday, ahead of its results briefing today, although some market watchers feel there is still more red ink to be seen. AMMB said in a statement to Bursa Malaysia that “AmFraser’s clients had a gross exposure of circa 120 million ringgit to these three stocks - Blumont Group, LionGold Corp and Asiasons Capital”.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

