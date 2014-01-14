FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Aussino shareholders to put its future to bed - Straits Times
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 14, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Aussino shareholders to put its future to bed - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financially ailing bed linen retailer Aussino Group has called a shareholders’ meeting to decide on its future.

Two choices will be put to investors, when they gather on Jan. 28 at Aussino’s office in Tanglin Shopping Centre.

The first option will be to wind up the loss-making company, said the meeting notice released on Monday. Alternatively, investors can choose to allow the company to continue, and to raise funds to finance its operations and working capital needs. This option involves putting Aussino under a judicial management, if necessary, as the company is re-capitalised.

For company statement, click:

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.