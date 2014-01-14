SINGAPORE PRESS-Aussino shareholders to put its future to bed - Straits Times

Financially ailing bed linen retailer Aussino Group has called a shareholders’ meeting to decide on its future.

Two choices will be put to investors, when they gather on Jan. 28 at Aussino’s office in Tanglin Shopping Centre.

The first option will be to wind up the loss-making company, said the meeting notice released on Monday. Alternatively, investors can choose to allow the company to continue, and to raise funds to finance its operations and working capital needs. This option involves putting Aussino under a judicial management, if necessary, as the company is re-capitalised.

(Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)