FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Small car COE prices dive to 21-month low - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 8, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Small car COE prices dive to 21-month low - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for small cars tumbled to a 21-month low of S$60,002 ($48,100) at Wednesday’s tender as more certificates came on the market and car buyers held back to see where prices would go.

The 15.9 per cent drop in premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp was the largest across all categories, and caught some motor traders by surprise.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2485 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.