FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-SINGAPORE PRESS-Bank Mandiri opens new Singapore office - Business Times
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 17, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-SINGAPORE PRESS-Bank Mandiri opens new Singapore office - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects March 27 story to show Bank Mandiri is opening a new office, not branch) PT Bank Mandiri, Indonesia’s largest lender by assets, has opened a new office in Singapore bringing together its brokerage and investment-management units, seeking a foothold as rivals from the city-state expand in its home country.

The office allows Mandiri to tap Singapore’s financial markets to develop products that are not available in Indonesia, President Director Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in an interview in Singapore.

Mandiri aims for a “reasonable presence” and wants the city-state to treat it fairly as Singapore lenders such as Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank have established a network of branches in Indonesia.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.