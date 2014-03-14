FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Customer confidence in Singapore banks up - Business Times
March 14, 2014

SINGAPORE PRESS-Customer confidence in Singapore banks up - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Confidence in Singapore banks is on the rise and many customers still prefer traditional banks, crediting them as decent service providers, a survey has found, the Business Times daily reported.

But the bad news is that turnover is also high as one in two customers here would switch banks if they are unhappy with the service, according to EY’s 2014 global consumer banking survey released on Thursday.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

