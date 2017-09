Singapore may have remained steadfast in the face of the recent global financial crisis, but it is not immune to future threats of this nature nor to the upheaval in global markets, given the internationalisation of its domestic financial services sector, the Business Times cited consulting firm McKinsey as saying.

