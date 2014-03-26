FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-EFG Bank gets wholesale banking licence in Singapore - Straits Times
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-EFG Bank gets wholesale banking licence in Singapore - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Private bank EFG has obtained a wholesale banking licence in Singapore, allowing it to offer a range of Singapore dollar deposits for its wealthy customers, the Straits Times daily reported.

With the new licence, EFG has been operating as a wholesale bank in Singapore since March 3.

The bank had assets under management for clients worth about 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.81 billion) as at December last year, for EFG Bank in Asia.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.