SINGAPORE PRESS-Bank of Singapore aims to double assets growth in 2014 - Business Times
March 10, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Bank of Singapore aims to double assets growth in 2014 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Following three years of strong growth, Bank of Singapore (BOS) spent 2013 spring cleaning and upgrading its back-office operations - but, growth is now back in focus, said Chief Executive Officer Renato de Guzman.

For 2014, BOS, a subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, is aiming to grow assets under management (AUM) by 15 per cent, almost double that of last year, he said.

(link.reuters.com/guz47v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

