SINGAPORE PRESS-Bank of Singapore aims to double assets growth in 2014 - Business Times

Following three years of strong growth, Bank of Singapore (BOS) spent 2013 spring cleaning and upgrading its back-office operations - but, growth is now back in focus, said Chief Executive Officer Renato de Guzman.

For 2014, BOS, a subsidiary of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd, is aiming to grow assets under management (AUM) by 15 per cent, almost double that of last year, he said.

