SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore bank CEOs earned S$1 mln more in 2014-Straits Times
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore bank CEOs earned S$1 mln more in 2014-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The chief executives of Singapore’s three listed banks each earned about S$1 million more in 2014 compared to 2013, the Straits Times reported, citing their annual reports.

Wee Ee Cheong, chief executive of United Overseas Bank , Singapore’s third-biggest bank, was the highest paid of the trio, with a total remuneration of S$10.22 million in 2014, up S$1.02 million from 2013’s S$9.19 million, partly helped by higher bonus. Piyush Gupta, CEO of the city-state’s biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings, earned S$10.12 million in 2014, while Samuel Tsien, CEO of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, earned S$9.89 million last year.

(bit.ly/1Pdxuo4)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
