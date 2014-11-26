FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SINGAPORE PRESS-Barclays Wealth aims to double revenue in Asia by 2019 - Business Times
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Barclays Wealth aims to double revenue in Asia by 2019 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barclays’ wealth management business in Asia is expected to double its revenue by 2019 on the back of markets with burgeoning wealth that include Japan, China, and Indonesia, the Business Times reported, citing a top executive.

With this, it is also boosting its sales force in the region by 25 percent over the next 12 to 18 months, said Didier von Daeniken, head of wealth management for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The bank has about 100 private bankers in Singapore and Hong Kong. "We have the full support of London in pursuing a growth strategy in Asia," he said. (bit.ly/1uURTWi)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.