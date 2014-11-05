FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Firms paying bills more promptly in Q3 - Business Times
November 5, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Firms paying bills more promptly in Q3 - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Local companies are paying their bills at one of the fastest rate in the past five years - due to tighter credit terms and the vigorous pursuit of debts.

Electronics and construction companies are among those that are paying their bills earlier in the third quarter than a year ago. The average number of days that a company paid its bills after they are due in the third quarter is 36, down from 39 a year ago, said DP SME Commercial Credit Bureau on Tuesday.

(bit.ly/1s1e46X)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
