SINGAPORE PRESS-Firms paying bills more promptly in Q3 - Business Times

Local companies are paying their bills at one of the fastest rate in the past five years - due to tighter credit terms and the vigorous pursuit of debts.

Electronics and construction companies are among those that are paying their bills earlier in the third quarter than a year ago. The average number of days that a company paid its bills after they are due in the third quarter is 36, down from 39 a year ago, said DP SME Commercial Credit Bureau on Tuesday.

