SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone said to be in due diligence for bulk property purchases - Business Times
November 4, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone said to be in due diligence for bulk property purchases - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Global investment and advisory giant Blackstone is said to be keen on bulk purchases of high-end residential units in Singapore. It is understood to be doing due diligence for a potential acquisition of 18 four-bedroom apartments at Paterson Suites as well as an en bloc purchase of 21 Anderson Royal Oak Residence. Both are completed freehold developments.

When contacted, Blackstone declined to comment.

(bit.ly/1ulJFam)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

