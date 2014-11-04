SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone said to be in due diligence for bulk property purchases - Business Times

Global investment and advisory giant Blackstone is said to be keen on bulk purchases of high-end residential units in Singapore. It is understood to be doing due diligence for a potential acquisition of 18 four-bedroom apartments at Paterson Suites as well as an en bloc purchase of 21 Anderson Royal Oak Residence. Both are completed freehold developments.

When contacted, Blackstone declined to comment.

