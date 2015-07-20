FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-Alleged discrimination at Boeing campus draws MOM probe - Business Times
July 20, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Alleged discrimination at Boeing campus draws MOM probe - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A complaint over discrimination against local pilots at the Boeing Singapore Flight Services campus has led to an investigation by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - at a time when efforts are being made to strengthen fair employment practices here, the Business Times reported on Monday.

MOM is looking into a complaint which alleges that the flight programme at the Boeing campus favours foreign pilot instructors over locals.

A spokesman for Boeing in Singapore stated that the firm has found the allegation to be unsubstantiated after conducting a thorough internal investigation, but said it is fully co-operating with MOM. MOM said it was unable to comment on the case at this point, but confirmed investigations are ongoing, the paper reported.

(bit.ly/1I3NVMU)

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

