SINGAPORE PRESS-CapitaLand delays launch of condo - Straits Times

Buying interest in residential property has been hammered so badly that a major developer has delayed a planned condominium launch.

Heavyweight CapitaLand Limited said on Wednesday it has postponed the launch of its project in Marine Parade originally slated for late last year.

The launch will now be at an unspecified time this year after tighter loan rules known as the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) hit the market last year.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)