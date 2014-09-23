FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SINGAPORE PRESS-CapitaLand's Iskandar township project hits snag - Business Times
September 23, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-CapitaLand's Iskandar township project hits snag - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amid growing anxiety over a glut of high-rise residences in Malaysia’s Iskandar, a mega waterfront township project there appears to have hit a snag.

The Business Times understands that CapitaLand, South-east Asia’s largest real estate developer, recently sought a six-month extension on the launch of its 900-unit high rise condominium, which is the first phase of a S$3.2 billion ($2.52 billion) Danga Bay project, which spans some 28 hectares on a man-made island.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2689 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

