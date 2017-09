Bench strength at CapitaLand Ltd means that the group can weather recent departures of senior executives even as another top executive heads for the door, said group chief executive Lim Ming Yan.

Lim told a briefing that CapitaMalls Asia deputy chief executive Simon Ho is leaving the firm.

