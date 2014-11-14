SINGAPORE PRESS-CapitaLand targets new integrated projects in Asia - Business Times

With more recurring income to be derived from a major pipeline of assets turning operational in the next few years, CapitaLand is looking to pump the cash into new projects, including 12 integrated developments across Asia over the next three to four years, the Business Times reported.

Of the 12 targeted integrated developments, half would be in China, while the rest could be in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, said the largest listed property developer in South-east Asia.

