SINGAPORE PRESS-Small car COE premiums stay firm after reclassification- Business Times
February 6, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Small car COE premiums stay firm after reclassification- Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The premium for a small car certificate of entitlement, which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a car in Singapore, surprised some buyers by staying above S$70,000 ($55,200) in Wednesday bidding exercise - the first for this re-classified category.

Category A - for cars below 1,600cc - slipped just S$726 to S$71,564 when many buyers were hoping that it would fall to between S$60,000 and S$65,000.

(link.reuters.com/juk66v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2681 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

