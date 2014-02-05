SINGAPORE PRESS-Luxury car sales stall on higher taxes, loan curbs - Straits Times

Measures to cool the car market introduced in last year’s Budget have hit luxury brands the hardest, with some reporting a sales drop of more than 90 percent in the second half of last year.

Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Lamborghini were among the most affected. Sales in the second half of the year plunged by 92 percent for Ferrari; 91 percent for Rolls-Royce; 88 percent for Aston Martin; and 85 percent for Lamborghini. (link.reuters.com/myc66v)

