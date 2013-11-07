FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-Prices of car permits fall at latest auction-Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs), which are needed by motorists wanting to buy a new car in Singapore, fell for the second tender in a row on Wednesday as dealers have cleared their stock of vehicles affected by upcoming regulations.

The cost of a COE for cars up to 1,600cc dropped by 5.6 percent to S$72,609 ($58,400), while the premium for cars above 1,600cc dipped by 3.8 percent to S$84,578.

The high cost of COEs, which can quadruple the price of a car, has been one of the main drivers of inflation in Singapore.

For the full story, click on

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2425 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

