CORRECTED-SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore transport body to lower COE quotas - Straits Times
#Corrections News
January 14, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-SINGAPORE PRESS-Singapore transport body to lower COE quotas - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show transport authority controls COE quotas, not prices) Car certificate of entitlement (COE) prices are likely to rise as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) continued to shrink supply to a record low, the Straits Times reports.

There will be 1,800 car COEs available a month between next month and April - about 10 percent lower than the current low of 1,996. The decrease comes despite a new three-month allocation system which the LTA has adopted to make COE supply “more responsive” to demand.

If the previous six-monthly method were used, the new supply would have shrunk by around another 5 percent. Including commercial vehicle and motorbike COEs, the new total monthly supply adds up to 3,043 - 12 percent lower than 3,471 a month between last August and this month, the newspaper reports.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Brian Leonal; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
