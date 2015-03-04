FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

SINGAPORE PRESS-CIMB cuts 15 jobs in Singapore - Straits Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd is letting go of 15 employees in Singapore, including prominent economist Song Seng Wun, due to stiff competition in the Asian investment banking and equities market, the Straits Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

Last month, CIMB reported a 76 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit and said it has cut 150 jobs to optimise costs. (bit.ly/1GPn1tA)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

